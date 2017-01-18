iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Coming In Yalu Update For Non-iPhone 7 Devices, Do Not Update To iOS 10.2.1

iOS jailbreaks have been working around the clock to ensure that they deliver the best possible jailbreak tool for Apple's operating system.According to the new update the jailbreak for iOS is coming but it will not be compatible with Apple's most recent flagship smartphone, the iPhone 7 still needs to wait for the arrival of the new jailbreak update.

According to JailBreakWatch prominent jailbreaker Lucas Todeso had released his Yalu iOS jailbreak tool for iOS 10.1.1 in December. At the time, he had only released a semi-untethered beta, which rises a lot of issues and still it needs to be fixed. It also meant that iPhone users had to perform the jailbreak process over and over again every time they reboot their devices, which is very annoying.

As per RedMondpie, Luca hasn't given any specific explanation as to why the new update of jailbreak for iOS 10.2 wouldn't work on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, users can assume it's because the exploit he is going to make use of for iOS 10.2 doesn't work on Apple's latest devices and he doesn't want to burn another exploit on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for a public iOS 10.2 jailbreak.

Jailbreaking has been long practice in the iPhone community, especially when it is given to Apple's rather strict policies. For those who are on the iPhone 7 it is strongly advised that they should stick to the iOS 10.1.1 if they want to keep their devices jailbroken, please don't upgrade the device to the iOS 10.2 or else they can also loose the warrant services on the smartphone.

The Cupertino-based tech company is working continuously to keep the updates flowing in order to avoid this exact jailbreaking pattern. Pangu recently stopped with the iOS 9.3.3, and it looks like the infamous Chinese jailbreaker has gotten stuck. As of now, Pangu has yet to release any updates on the iOS 10.