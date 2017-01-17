Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 4:44 AM ET

Apple To Offer 32GB Of Desktop RAM In Top-End 2017 MacBook Pro

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 04:21 AM EST
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller announces the new MacBook during an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on March 9, 2015 in San Francisco, Ca.(Photo : Getty Images/ Stephen Lam)

Apple will soon release updates Mac notebook with Intel's next-generation Kaby Lake processors later this month, Apple is not stopping to unveil their news flagships with the opening month of 2017, according to the latest research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Macrumors Kuo have admitted that the new 12 inches MacBook model will come up with Kaby Lake processors and will be entering mass production in the early second quarter, which will start in March. Moreover the new launch will come up with a 16GB of RAM option which could be added presumably as a high-end or built to order configuration. The two current 12-inch MacBook configurations include 8GB of RAM.

As per AppleInsider Apple is predicted to start manufacture of a 15-inches MacBook Pro which will be equipped with a 32GB of RAM in the fourth quarter, company will double the memory allotment of current top of the line models. Kuo speculates that the comapany will be forced to adopt desktop RAM due to restrictions of current memory sytem designs.

Meanwhile Kuo also expects Apple to discount the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a standard row of function keys this year as that model gradually replaces the 13-inch MacBook Air in Apple's notebook lineup.

Kuo also metioned a 15 inches MacBook that will include 32gb of RAM and it will enter mass production in the forth quarter which start in September, later he added this model will be the most significantly redesigned product this year and he believes it will adopt desktop-class RAM to satisfy high-end users.

While no release dates were mentioned, Kuo previously said he expects new MacBook Pro models with 32GB of RAM to launch in the second half of 2017.

This year is very important for Apple that's why company is trying to push their products for earlier launches, hope Apple will come up with best devices and again.

