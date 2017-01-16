Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

HTC U Ultra Vs HTC U Play: Similarities And Differences

HTC has launched its much rumored U Ultra and U Play mid-range smartphones in its For U series earlier this week and the handset are targeted at the price conscious buyers.

According to TechTimes both the handsets are looking to entice the consumers who are eyeing a feature-rich and robust device, both the smartphones share some common features but also different on many count which will confuse the costumer for making a choice of buying.

As per PhoneArena the U Ultra will cost the customers at USD 749 on the other side the U Play will cost at USD 440, the 70 percent of the respondents chose the larger one, more decked-out, but also more expensive model.

Both the variants of smartphones features the HTC Sense Companion application, an AI assistant which will allow the users to manage their device battery. Moreover, apart from the application both the variants run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and can only support nano SIM.

The U Play and U Ultra have 64GB of on board storage which can be easily increased by adding an additional 2 TB via microSD card. Feature like motion launch, quite ring on pick-up, flip to mute and pocket mode are also available on both the new flagships. Just like Apple HTC also skipped the 3.5mm Headphone jack in their smartphones, instead of that HTC introduced USB-C port.

The HTC phablets camera have a BSI sensor, OIS and a dual-tone LED flash. Both the smartphones also come with a fingerprint sensor. Also have magnetic, proximity, ambient light, compass, gyro and motion G sensors.

While coming to differences HTC U Ultra is powered by a 64-bit quard-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor which clocks at 2.15 Ghz. On the other side U Play is equipped with a 64 bit octa-core MediaTek P10 processor.

The U Ultra has 4 GB of RAM whereas the HTC U Play - which has two variants will offer 3 GB and 4 GB RAM for the 32 GB and 64 GB versions, respectively.

The HTC U Ultra packs in a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, the U Play also boasts a 16-megapixel selfie snapper as well, but has a better 16-megapixel primary camera.

