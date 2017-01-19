Nokia 6 Crosses 1 Million Registrations In China

Nokia has crossed over 1 million registrations in China on JD.com where the smartphone is exclusively available. If anyone will visit the website JD.com and search for Nokia 6, they will be asked to book and appointment aka register for the smartphone's sale and the number of registrations is currently listed at around one million. The response of the customers was very good and surprisingly the smartphone registration crossed 250,000 in just 24 hours.

According to IndianExpress Nokia 6 will go on sale from January 19th in China although the company has not confirmed if the same model will be made available to other countries or not or whether Nokia and HMD will have a different version of this mid-range phone. Right now HMD is the company which has the exclusive manufacturing, branding, and distribution license for Nokia smartphones. The company had already indicated that it will be launching more phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Moreover Nokia will be hosting an event on February 26 to launch these smartphone.

As per Phandroid Unfortunately, the Nokia 6 will only be available in China, and HMD Global has not shared any information regarding the device launching in other markets. Instead, those of us in the West will have to wait until MWC 2017 to see other Nokia devices, including the Nokia 8.

In terms of pricing the Nokia 6 will cost to Chinese people around Yuan 1,699. The Nokia 6 phone will be coming with a 5.5 inches full HD display with a 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection, the device will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expended up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera the Nokia 6 will be packed with a 16 megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and 8 megapixel front camera. The device will be backed with a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. The phone also has dual amplifier speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The Nokia 6 smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.0 OS.