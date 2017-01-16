New Moto Phone(s) Will Be Announced At MWC 2017

Lenovo revealed that it's planning to announce new mobile devices at MWC 2017 next month. Specifically it looks like fans are going to see at least one new Moto smartphone unveiled on February 26. Meanwhile Lenovo and Motorola won't say that they're preparing for MWC 2017, company could announce the Moto G5 Plus a handset which was spotted earlier this month.

According to Phonearena the Moto G5 Plus will succeed last year's Moto G4 Plus. It highlight features seemingly include Android 7 Nougat with a 5.5 inches at 1080p display, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it will be backed with a 3080mAh battery.

As per Ubergizmo Lenovo may also unveil a high-end Moto smartphone at MWC 2017, although the company is thinking that the probability of this to happen is low, because the high-end and flagship Moto phones are not announced during this time of the year.

Advertisement

The Mobile World Congress stage is regularly used by smartphone companies to unveil their new handsets. It can be reasonable to expect that Motorola is going to show off their new smartphone next month even though the company is hesitating to confirm what it's going on to be showing off at the event.

It's likely that the Moto G5 Plus might finally be announced officially next month. A couple of leaks has also been reported related to this handset over the past few weeks, even some purported renders have emerged online, so it may very well be on the agenda.

For more updates please keep visiting Latinpost.com and share your views on comment section.

Rumor has it that a new high-end Moto handset may also be unveiled at MWC 2017 but not much is known about it at this point in time. Stay tuned as we'll bring you all of the latest updates from MWC 2017