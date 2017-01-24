Nokia Expected To Come Up With A giant 18.4-inch Tablet For MWC

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 10:28 AM EST
Nokia has decided to launch six or seven devices by the end of this year and it appears that one of them could be a powerful 18.4-inches tablet which will be running on Android 7.0 that may make its debute as soon as Mobile World Congress next month.

As per DigitalTrends the specification of an 18.4 inches device is expected to be high, and its expected that the device will run on an Android FIH Edition operating system recently popped up on GFXBench. FIH mobile is a subsidiary of manufacturing giant Foxconn is the company which is responsible for the production of HMD's Nokia branded products.

As per follownews in the listing it shows that the tablet will come with a 2.2 Ghz octa-core Qualcomm processor which indicates an 835 chip-set and also runs on Android Nougat 7.0 packed along with an Aderno 540 GPU. The device will be flagship with a 4 GB RAM.

The muscular device will come up with a 2560x1140 pixel screen that's equal to 18.4 inches Samsung Galaxy View in size. The Nokia tablet will also expected to be fitted with a 12 megapixel front and back camera with a shooting capacity of 4K resolution. The listing indicates that 52 GB of storage will be available which is likely the amount available after the OS takes its share of the total 64GB.

The tablet is not made by keeping the portability in mind, the device also sports the necessary hardware for LTE connectivity for those who really like playing games, watching videos and doing work while on train or bus or while travelling.

Right now one have any more info about the tablet at this time, but we expect to see more rumors pop up ahead of its launch. For more updates please keep visiting Latinpost.com and also share your valueable comments in the comment section.

