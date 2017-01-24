Nokia Heart With Android Nougat and 5.2-inch screen Seems Coming Soon

Few weeks ago it was heard that Nokia will launch their 7 new smartphones this year, from the low-end high-end models to mid-range model. One of the high-end models could be Snapdragon 835-based Nokia P1. There are some details on the upcoming phone that positioned towards the lower end of the bunch Nokia Heart it's not confirmed that the device's final name will be this or not.

According to PhoneArena Nokia Heart unsurprisingly runs on latest Android Nougat 7.0 just like the six more release by Nokia this month in China. Nokia Heart features a 5.2 inches HD display which come with a resolution of 720x1280 pixel.

Accordign to TheMobileIndian, the device will be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is paired by Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphic processor.

As far as storage concern the Nokia Heart will come up with 16GB of internal memory with a 2GB RAM will allows the device to run smoothly. On the camera side the device comes with a 13 megapixel primary camera with LED flash and an 8 megapixel front facing selfies camera for the selfie lovers.

The Nokia Heart runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and offers Bluetooth, Light sensor, Wi-Fi Accelerometer, NFC, Pedometer and Proximity as connectivity options

HMD Global, the manufacturing company of Nokia smartphones, plans to announce next-gen Android handsets in February at MWC 2017.

Moreover as per some reports the Nokia Hearts is expected to be cost around USD 150-200 which can be a biggest game change in the budget segment and Android market. Before this Xiaomi was ruling this budget smartphone segment and it will be very interesting to see what pricing does the company will keep in the Finnish.

Rounding up all the new leaks and reports, HMD Global might unveil multiple Nokia branded smartphones at the MWC 2016, so fans would expect to get a clearer picture.