The Future Of Nokia's Z Android Launcher Is Uncertain

Back in 2014 when Nokia had introduced its Android based N1 tablet at that time it also released its much owned Android launcher called Nokia Z Launcher, the launched was made available to user via Google Play, where anyone can easily find it and get it for free. However the Z launcher is not exactly a finished product because it's in a beta stage and company still need to work on it.

According to PhoneArena, Nokia is getting ready for starting the selling of multiple Android smartphones this year, it is expected that the Z launcher would be updated and improved and ready to installed on the upcoming phones out of the box.

Basically the Company currently has no further update plans for it. The launcher will be remain in beta, so it's quite clear that Nokia does not intend to use it on its upcoming handsets.

Advertisement

As per leakite, the first Nokia smartphone introduced this year will be the Nokia 6 which is currently available in China, Nokia 6 obviously doesn't include the Z launcher, instead the device runs on latest Android 7.0 Nougat with an customized interface for Chinese users.

Until now over 1 million Android users have downloaded the Nokia Z launcher from Google Play. Most of the Android user like it quite a lot, since the rating of the app on Play store is noted to be 4.2 starts out of 5. The launcher was last updated in April 2016 and from that it was not updated any further, it's bit sad news that Nokia seemingly no longer cares about it.

The good news is Nokia is likely to announce a couple of new Android smartphones next month, so we should expect some innovations in the software area as well. Have you ever used Nokia's Z Launcher? Let us know in the comments.