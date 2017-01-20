Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

LG Sends Press Invite For Its MWC 2017 Event For The New Launch

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 11:15 AM EST
SPAIN-TELECOM-MWC-LG(Photo : JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)

LG has started sending out press invitation for its upcoming event at the impending MCW 2017 in Barcelona next month, the LG press event is scheduled for February 260 at 12:00 PM  most of the fans are hoping that the company launches the successor of the LG G5 that is LG G6

According to TechTimes, the image on the invite shaped like a handset accompanied by the slogan See more Play More which picks up where LG's Play Begins save the date teaser left off, the MWC 2016 shows the arrival of the LG G5 and therefore fan can safely assumed that the latest LG G6 would be unveiled during the MWC 2017

As per Pocket, LG has given a numbers of hints for the new arrival of a new smartphone possibly LG G6. The invitation urges one and all to save the date of the big show.

The invitations show a misty and calm, green lake with mountains at a distance and fireworks illuminating a star-studded sky. And the slogan written on it See more Play more along with the date in foreground and placed in the middle of the picture.

According to reports the latest LG handset will come with a 9:18 aspect ratio and sport a 5.7 inches QHD LCD display. The aspect ratio will make the LG G6 phablet look more narrower and will add to latest Android Nougat's split screen and multi-window functionality.

Some rumors also suggest that the device would forego the modular design and the LG G6 will come with a black glass panel with an edge to edge display.

The device is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and will be boast 6GB of RAM, also it will be multiple storage options in three variants 32 GB, 64GB, and 128GB unlike its predecessor LG G5. Earlier, the smartphone will likely come pre-loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat.

