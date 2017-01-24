Honor Is Giving A Chance To Fans For Reviewing The Honor 6X

In the beginning of January at CES numbers of notable announcements were made by many tech giant companies and in one of them Honor has also announced their Honor 6X. However Honor's 5X is still remains as one of the best unlocked smartphones which is available in USD 200.

Meanwhile the 6X is a priced at USD 249 but it offers a lot in less cash. Honor has announced plans to give their own fans and customers a chance to test out and review the phone for themselves.

According to PhoneArena, the program is currently only open for the residents of United Kingdom, but if fans really wants to avail this offer they can head towards the Honor's website and register for a chance to get a free 6X to test out and put through its paces.

Moreover, as per 9Jatc, registration is open through Jan. 26 and Honor will be letting five lucky entrants to get the new Honor 6X in their hands at no cost to play with all the features that it has to offer. People who are going to be chosen to be the part of this amazing program will be instructed by Honor to test out the three main aspects of the 6X.

The very first will be focusing on the phone's dual -camera setup which consist of a 12 megapixel and 2 megapixel sensor. Second will be the battery life of the smartphone because advertisement claims that it will last for 2.2 days with a 3,340 mAh battery, and the last one will be how much the handset can handle with its octa-core Kirin 655 processor and 3GB of RAM.

However the Honor's Sales and Marketing Manager of United Kingdom Mr Wilkin Lee said that the company has decided to launch this program because they want to know about the feedback from fans directly rather than depending on any third party reviewing company, and he is looking forward to see what the Honor 6X is capable of in the hands of fans.