Friday, January 27, 2017

Robin Thicke In Abuse, Infidelity & Drug Accusations: Paula Patton Has Temporary Custody Of Their Child

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 03:14 AM EST
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke are in the middle of a nasty custody battle. Patton has pulled out all the guns and filed shocking documents containing reasons why she sought divorce from Thicke, and why she should get full custody of their 6-year old child Julian. According to the new court documents, the 'Blurred Lines' singer has cheated on his wife multiple times, has physically assaulted her and has a serious drug problem. Both Robin Thicke and his wife want to get sole custody of their child.

US Magazine reported that the judge that presides over their case has ordered Robin Thicke to stay away from Paula Patton, her mother Joyce and their son Julian. His request for sole custody of their child was denied and a temporary domestic violence restraining order was granted to Patton.

Paula said that Robin has threatened to physically hurt her many times saying once that he wants to "bash my f**king head in." She said that the singer cheated on her multiple times and even had a "manicure and pedicure party" with naked women at their family home. Their son Julian's school once questioned them about possible child abuse after their son said that his father hit him. Robin denied this saying that he and his wife agreed that they would only use the open hand on the buttocks method.

Meanwhile, People reported that Thicke was not just the only one investigated by the DCFS but Patton was also in question for possible drug addiction and for affecting their child and keeping him away from his father. Thicke's lawyer, Pierce di Donato said that Paula never responded to any allegations and reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating custody orders. The two were asked to take a drug test but Paula refused. Di Donato also said that infidelity has nothing to do with the custody battle and Patton is simply doing all she can to hurt his client; Robin is focused on his son.  

Robin and Paula finalized their divorce in 2015 with the singer granted overnights with their son every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The two co-parented and cooperated with court decisions until earlier this month when Patton became concerned of Robin's drug use and drinking and noted that he disciplines Julian too hard. The child has started to fear his dad.

Patton also claimed that if her ex was able to hit her with a closed fist, he could also do it to their son after having used drugs or in the influence of alcohol. She describes his behavior as volatile and dangerous and has cited many instances that have made her fearful of her and her son's life.

Currently, Robin Thicke will only be able to see Julian under supervised visitations until 7 pm at a neutral location. The child's mother will have sole legal and physical custody until they see each other in court on February 24, 2017.

 

