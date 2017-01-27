R&B Star Mary J. Blige Brands Donald Trump As “Vicious" And "Racist".

During the Sundance Film Festival Junket for her upcoming movie, Mary J. Blige did not suppress her feelings about the nation's 45th president, Donald Trump. Blige kept it real while speaking on her views about the current president of the United States of America.

According to HuffingtonPost, Blige is among the celebrities who are speaking against Donald Trump after his inauguration as US President at the weekend. Mary J. Blige was promoting her movie "Mudbound," The Grammy-winning singer who supports for 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shares her sentiments with regards to Donald Trump's presidency.

Mary J. Blige who is a famous R&B icon who sang during the former President Obama's 2009 inauguration and also supported Hillary Clinton's campaign slammed Donald Trump as "vicious" and "racist."

"I just really can't support this, it is what it is. He speaks about women viciously, and he's just...racist. It makes me emotional; I haven't been this emotional all day," Blige said as she spoke onstage at the festival.

Donald Trump's inauguration that happened on Friday was followed by women's marches which were held around the world in protest of the current president's blatant misogyny as well as in support of women's rights.

Mary J. Blige is hoping that the sense of unity for these marches will serve as the silver lining of the next four years.

"My hopes are that this brings us together as people, period. Not as a people, not as black people...but as people, and understand that the only thing that's going to make anything change is for us to love each other," Blige added in her speech.

According to NZHerald, Blige sees a glimmer of hope in the next four years despite the division of the principles when it comes to those who want to MAGA and those who dislike Donald Trump and his fellow Nazis. She hopes that people will unite to defeat the hate that he is spreading.



