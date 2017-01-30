Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Pluto's Largest Moon Charon Has A Freezing Mantle That Expands: Earth's Rocky Tectonic Plates Moves Apart Instead

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 02:51 AM EST
New Horizons Nears July 14 Flyby Of Pluto

New Horizons Nears July 14 Flyby Of Pluto(Photo : Getty Images/NASA)

Pluto's largest moon, Charon, has shown resemblances to Earth's tectonic plates as it expands to the surface. Charon however, has only cracks and fissures on it resulted from movement of the plates. But mountainous structures that tectonic plates have created on Earth are negative.

Because the Earth is a sphere, the rocks tend to collide and move apart from each other. Charon, on the other hand, produces only extensions as only the pieces of the crust moves away from each other.

Since researchers believed that Charon is formed by a liquid mantle and a crust of purely water ice, as the water freezes, frozen ice expands. In contrast to Earth's rocky crust, Scientific American reports how rocks shrink when melted while ice stretch and crack to accommodate its expansion. Judging from the data from New Horizon, Charon may have some rocky crust given its mean density but its composition is insignificant to the total mass.

Ross Beyer, a planetary scientist, was able to study Charon when New Horizon passes Pluto and Charon in July 2015. At that time also, NASA's New Horizon spacecraft was able to capture 100 different images of Pluto and Charon where a video was made entitled "Colorful Landing".

Based on reports from USA Today, New Horizon used low-resolution color in Ralph color camera. It was in turn overlaid with black and white photos to produce the 'Pluto-landing effect'.

The video which already earned 500,000 views on YouTube describes how one will land on the planet's shoreline called Sputnik Planitia while viewing Pluto in distance with Charon always alongside. Charon, which Beyer believed to be from a collision of proto-Pluto, stays only on one side as it orbits with Pluto. Take note that its mantle has been continuously freezing, which explains the ridges and cracks on Charon's surface. 

SEE ALSO

Saturn's Moon Mimas And Tethys Are Look-Alikes Of Star Wars' 'Death Star'

The Earth And Its Moon From A Captured Image From NASA's Orbiter On Mars

Fast Radio Burst Was Discovered To Originate From A Dwarf Galaxy

TagsCharon, Pluto, New Horizon, NASA news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

Dr. Saho Takagi and her team from Kyoto University found that cats and dogs have almost equal smatness. Dr. takagi involved 49 domestic cats for her test and found that they were able to remeber the bowl of food what they ate.
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing
First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics