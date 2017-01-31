Kardashian Sisters Ditched The Men In Their Lives For Costa Rican Holiday

The Kardashian sisters are taking a break from their good ol' relationship drama. That means that that are taking a vacation together sans the men in their lives.

According to Radar Online, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all took time to embark on a family vacation in Costa Rica and Kanye West, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were not invited. Kim took her two children, North, 2, and Saint West, 1 along with her.

"Kim told Kanye that she did not want him to go on vacation with her and the family because she wanted a break from him and just wanted to spend time with her sisters," Radar Online quotes an insider saying. "She told him to just stay and focus on his work."

The source further added that Kim's sister Kourtney also decided to follow the same path and leave her baby-daddy Scott behind, with whom she has a on-again off-again relationship.

Apparently Scott was too much for Kourt to handle in recent times. She wanted some 'me' time and needed to get away from Scott to enjoy the trip with her family.

There were recent rumors that Kourtney is pregnant with her fourth child and this time Scott Disick may not be the father, but her short time date model Younes Bendjima. According to In Touch, Kourt always had a thing for boy toys.

Kourt and Khloe wanted to have some time for sister bonding. She did not want to baby-sit Scott when she already has three kids to worry about.

Khloe also decided to leave her new boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, behind.Fans are speculating that Khloe and Tristan are having a rough time because he just had a baby son with his ex-girlfriend Jordy Craig.

Jordy was already pregnant when she and Tristan decided to part ways and he started dating Khloe. But the Kardashian sister still have some reservations about Jordy and and Tristan.

According to sources, Tristan has tried to make Khloe understand that there is nothing going on between him and Jody. But she is not fully convinced that resulted in some conflicts.

Interestingly, not every Kardashian decided to ditch their man during the Costa Rican visit. The trio's mom and manager Kris Jenner did brought her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris's daughter and half sister of the Kardashian sister Kendall Jenner opted out of the family getaway. But the other half sister Kylie Jenner did go.

Kylie also decided to follow her mom's footsteps and brought her rapper boyfriend, Tyga along with her. They were also accompanied by Tyga's four-year-old son, King Cairo.