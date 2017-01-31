Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Scott Disick Gatecrashes Kardashian’s Costa Rica Holiday; Did Kourtney Took Him Back

Jan 31, 2017
The Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe recently decided to ditch the men in their lives and go on to a Costa Rican holiday. That means, Kanye West, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were not invited to come.

However, according to Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy and boyfriend decided to drop in during the trip. But it seems like Kourt has forgiven him for the recent drama he caused in Sundance and decided to let him stay in Costa Rica.

He posted a sexy photo of Kourtney on Instagram which showed off her fabulous figure and some side boob as she helped their two-year-old son put on his ear protectors in the helicopter.

According to People, during the recent Sundance Festival, Scott was spotted chatting up with a brunette and at one time even had his arm around her waist briefly. Needless to say, Kourt was not amused and she disinvited him for the trip.

"Kourtney disinvited Scott from this trip because he has been too much for her to handle lately and she needs to get away as well and just be with her family, Radar Online quoted an insider saying. The insider added that Kourtney did not want to worry and baby sit Scott during the trip when she has three kids to take care of.

Kourtney was pretty angry with Scott when he returned home from Sundance and it seems like Scott is trying his best to show her she is the one for him and no one else. Since Kourt did allow Scott to stay during the vacation, maybe she is on her way to forgive him.

This is not the first time however that Scott has won Kourtney over. During their split up last year, Kourtney started dating model Younes Bendjima.

Scott decided that he wants her back in her life and to show his affection gifted her a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds. He also bought her flowers and tried to write love poems for her.

