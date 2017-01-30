List of All Games Part of Nvidia’s Latest 378.49 Driver Update

Nvidia, the leading graphic chips manufacturer, has released a new driver update for all their eligible graphic cards.The update is seemingly the first and a major update for the year of 2017. Their competitors AMD, too were not late in bringing out their driver updates for the games that soon are going to be released starting with "Resident Evil 7".

The new driver updates are reportedly for the SLI updates and also profile support for the new release of Resident Evil 7. They're also added bug fixes and new games being supported, part of the new update. For those having SLI(multi-GPU), the drivers should help you hit a sweet spot in the FPS counter for the RE7.

Anand Tech was the source of the report, further detailing about the contents of the update 378.59. The updates also will be solving random flashes for the Just Cause 3 and screen flickering for some users in "Assassin's Creed: Syndicate", the current release from Ubisoft for their "Assassin's creed" franchise. "Battlefield 1" and "Hitman 2016" too faced some hiccups for SLI systems and the same also includes a fix in the recent patch.

Game-ready support is primarily concentrated for the Resident Evil 7 but the Conan Exile Early Access and also "For Honor", Ubisoft's recent release.System requirements to hit the target FPS of 30 at a resolution of 1080p and also 60FPS masterrace numbers are out on Nvidia's official website that can be accessed here.The list of all the games part of the update include "Battlefield 1", "Diablo III" receiving a DX11 profile and also new releases like "Watch Dogs 2" and "Sid Meier's Civilization VI".

An upcoming release for "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands" also made it to the list. Most of the gamers aren't really using SLI-based graphics for playing games. So, the SLI profiling for most games aren't much of a concern for now in the update.