Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

JLo Fears Drake Might Cheat On Her At Super Bowl Party; Rapper Got Caught Getting Cozy With Porn Star

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 04:41 AM EST
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Red Carpet(Photo : Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Jennifer Lopez is concerned that the new in her life could cheat on him. The singer is well aware how poplar Drake is with the ladies.

According to Hollywood Life, rumors are rife that JLo fears the Super Bowl party. It tends to get pretty wild with hottest strippers around and Drake might end up flirting and then cheating on his girlfriend.

Sources claim that here is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is one of the most stunning and talented woman in the world. But it seems like she too can have her moments of insecurities.

JLo thinks that Drake may not have a control over himself when he will be around the scantily clad women.  "JLo's really doesn't want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money. She's going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event," Hollywood Life quotes an insider.  

Fans are concerned that not all of JLo's fears might be baseless. After all, drake was recently seen getting cozy with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam.

Rosee and Drake were deep into conversation and she seemed rally into him. Paparazzi clicked showed how she kept on touching Drake on the arm and acting all giddy.

Jennifer and Drake started spending a lot of time together recently. Drake attended Jennifer's Las Vegas show in December twice and this started the dating rumors.

They also shared pictures of them cuddling together on social media and shared many dinners together at their favorite restaurants. And to top it all Drake also threw a Winter Wonderland-themed prom party for JLo and friends when he heard that his girlfriend regrets never attending her own prom.

Meanwhile, the musical pair is also working together to bring out a new song. The collab is expected to be on Drake's next album.

SEE ALSO

Drake Rumored To Be Cheating On JLo With A Porn Star

Drake Trying To Be A Dad To JLo's Twin Kids; Rapper Spends Time With Kids And Mommy At Home

Drake Tells Jlo's Dad He Will Never Hurt Her; Rapper Gifts Girlfriend $100k Diamond-Platinum Necklace And A Prom

TagsJennifer Lopez, Drake, Jennifer Lopez drake, rosee divine, JLo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Earth-2

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City

The trainer of James DeGale, Jim McDonell accused the mentor of Badou Jack, Floyd Mayweather Jr. over 'illegal doings' during their fight in New York City. Allegedly using his influence, Mayweather apparently checks in the scorecards to give strategic advice to Jack.
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics