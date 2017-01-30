JLo Fears Drake Might Cheat On Her At Super Bowl Party; Rapper Got Caught Getting Cozy With Porn Star

Jennifer Lopez is concerned that the new in her life could cheat on him. The singer is well aware how poplar Drake is with the ladies.

According to Hollywood Life, rumors are rife that JLo fears the Super Bowl party. It tends to get pretty wild with hottest strippers around and Drake might end up flirting and then cheating on his girlfriend.

Sources claim that here is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is one of the most stunning and talented woman in the world. But it seems like she too can have her moments of insecurities.

JLo thinks that Drake may not have a control over himself when he will be around the scantily clad women. "JLo's really doesn't want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money. She's going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event," Hollywood Life quotes an insider.

Fans are concerned that not all of JLo's fears might be baseless. After all, drake was recently seen getting cozy with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam.

Rosee and Drake were deep into conversation and she seemed rally into him. Paparazzi clicked showed how she kept on touching Drake on the arm and acting all giddy.

Jennifer and Drake started spending a lot of time together recently. Drake attended Jennifer's Las Vegas show in December twice and this started the dating rumors.

They also shared pictures of them cuddling together on social media and shared many dinners together at their favorite restaurants. And to top it all Drake also threw a Winter Wonderland-themed prom party for JLo and friends when he heard that his girlfriend regrets never attending her own prom.

Meanwhile, the musical pair is also working together to bring out a new song. The collab is expected to be on Drake's next album.