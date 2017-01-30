Report: Anthropologists Discover 38,000-Year-Old Engraving Art By Old Masters

The team of international anthropologists has discovered a 38,000-year-old engraved image from south-western French rock shelter. This new finding reveals some of the earliest known graphic imagery found in Western Eurasia and also offers insight into nature.

According to PHYS, the new discovery will help in assessing nature of human beings dwelling in that period. This will also put light on the nature of modern human beings during this period.

The findings of the report have published in the journal Quaternary International. The report suggests that the study puts light on Aurignac a culture's people that are prevalent among modern humans who lived nearly 43,000 to 33,000 years ago.

The Global Source for Science News has reported that the uncovered engraving found at site Abri Blanchard bears a complex image of a wild cow that was discovered in the early part of the twentieth century. The members of the team began their methodical exploration of the remaining deposits of the site in 2011 and got hold of the remaining deposits in 2012.

The Aurignac an art of limestone slab is bearing an image of aurochs that will throw light on the society of that era. Researchers hope that through this painting they can identify the lives and mind of the people who lived in that era.

Rendell White led the excavation in France's Vezere Valley said, several modern humans started to settle in the central and western part of Europe, depicting a huge similarity in graphic expression that makes the regional characteristic stand out. Abri Castanet the sister site of Abri Blanchard, previously excavated by White's team have long been recognized as being one of the oldest sites in Eurasia bearing artifacts of human symbolism.

From that hundred of personal ornaments have been discovered, including pierced animal teeth, ivory and soapstone beads, engraving and painting on limestone slabs. However, the research team hopes that the new discovery will lead a new way of human science.