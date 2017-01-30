Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs & Release Date: What We Know So Far

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 05:16 AM EST
Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10

Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

There is no confirmation yet of any rumors regarding the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 but despite it all, the hype around it still continues. Several rumors indicate that Microsoft is gearing up to release the tablet computer this year along with their flagship phones. Here's what we know so far.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs

The Surface Pro 5 is reportedly being developed by Microsoft and is rumored to have big upgrades since the Surface Pro 4. According to Tech Times, there is reason to believe this as Microsoft reportedly did not release a new version of the tablet last year.

The device is rumored to be getting a Kaby Lake chipset which will greatly upgrade its specs because it allows a longer battery life. The Surface Pro 5 will reportedly be getting a more improved Touch Screen panel with 4K screen resolution. It is highly likely that the device will also be coming with USB Type-C ports as well.

The Surface Pro 5 will allegedly have 16GB RAM with 512 GB for internal storage. With these rumored upgrades, it looks like Microsoft is taking on to beat the current specs of Apple's MacBook Pro models by using Intel's latest chips.

The Surface Pro 5's Surface Pen will also be getting an upgrade as it will reportedly support wireless charging. If the device's improved Touch Panel will be true, this will make the Surface Pen pair more effortlessly with Microsoft's tablet computer.

Surface Pro 5 Release Date

The Surface Pro 5 has been rumored to be unveiled in the Mobile World Congress 2017 event next month. With the event only less than a month away, Microsoft would have announced something about it but they have not. Express believes that the device will have an April 2017 release because launching it would coincide with the scheduled Windows 10 Creators Update.

When do you think Microsoft will release the Surface Pro 5? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

Google Voice Update & News: Group Messaging Now Availabe Plus New Features You Should Check Out!

Surface Pro 4 Deals: Microsoft Now Offers Tablet at Only $799 - Details Here!

'Tekken 7' PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Game Coming to US; How to Get Vampire Eliza as Exclusive Bonus [DETAILS]

South Korea Can Now Play 'Pokemon GO' - Why The Release Took Six Months Too Long

Tagsmicrosoft surface pro 5, Surface Pro 5, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 rumors, Surface Pro 5 specs, Surface Pro 5 release date, Surface Pro 5 rumors, Microsoft

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

Dr. Saho Takagi and her team from Kyoto University found that cats and dogs have almost equal smatness. Dr. takagi involved 49 domestic cats for her test and found that they were able to remeber the bowl of food what they ate.
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing
First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics