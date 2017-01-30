Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs & Release Date: What We Know So Far

There is no confirmation yet of any rumors regarding the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 but despite it all, the hype around it still continues. Several rumors indicate that Microsoft is gearing up to release the tablet computer this year along with their flagship phones. Here's what we know so far.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs

The Surface Pro 5 is reportedly being developed by Microsoft and is rumored to have big upgrades since the Surface Pro 4. According to Tech Times, there is reason to believe this as Microsoft reportedly did not release a new version of the tablet last year.

The device is rumored to be getting a Kaby Lake chipset which will greatly upgrade its specs because it allows a longer battery life. The Surface Pro 5 will reportedly be getting a more improved Touch Screen panel with 4K screen resolution. It is highly likely that the device will also be coming with USB Type-C ports as well.

The Surface Pro 5 will allegedly have 16GB RAM with 512 GB for internal storage. With these rumored upgrades, it looks like Microsoft is taking on to beat the current specs of Apple's MacBook Pro models by using Intel's latest chips.

The Surface Pro 5's Surface Pen will also be getting an upgrade as it will reportedly support wireless charging. If the device's improved Touch Panel will be true, this will make the Surface Pen pair more effortlessly with Microsoft's tablet computer.

Surface Pro 5 Release Date

The Surface Pro 5 has been rumored to be unveiled in the Mobile World Congress 2017 event next month. With the event only less than a month away, Microsoft would have announced something about it but they have not. Express believes that the device will have an April 2017 release because launching it would coincide with the scheduled Windows 10 Creators Update.

When do you think Microsoft will release the Surface Pro 5? Tell us what you think in the comments below.