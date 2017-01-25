Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Tekken 7' PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Game Coming to US; How to Get Vampire Eliza as Exclusive Bonus [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 03:54 AM EST
"Tekken 7"

"Tekken 7"(Photo : Tekken 7/Twitter)

"Tekken" fans have a lot to look forward to with "Tekken 7." It has been announced that the Bandai Namco game will be released on June 2, 2017 in North America including the US for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Those who will pre-order the game will receive a special exclusive playable character named Eliza, a vampire.

"Tekken 7" Release Date and Details

The release date of "Tekken 7" has been delayed from early 2017 to the official launch date of June 2017 and that is because Katsuhiro Harada wants to satisfy the expectations of the fans. By delaying "Tekken 7" to a later date, it gives them more time to add more content and enhance existing features.

The June release date for "Tekken 7" wasn't as originally planned as they had planned for it as early as March or April. According to Game Spot, Harada and the "Tekken" team realize that they will not be "sugar coating" their decision and apologized for the delay.

"Tekken 7" Preorder Bonus - Eliza

According to IGN, those who will pre-order "Tekken 7" for the PS4, Xbox One and PC will be able to unlock an exclusive character named Eliza who is described as a "vampire beauty." Eliza first made her debut in the franchise in "Tekken Revolution" for PS3 but her "Tekken 7" image has been upgraded.

Those who will pre-order "Tekken 7" on the Xbox Store will get a free copy of "Tekken 6." For PS4 preorders, gamers will be able to get their hands on "Tekken 4" and "Tekken 2" costumes including for Xiaoyu and King. They will also be able to listen to old "Tekken" tracks via the Jukebox.

"Tekken 7" will also have a season pass that will be combined with the game's Deluxe Edition and is said to contain exclusive new game mode, costumes, and characters. The game's season pass is considered a historic first in the franchise.

Watch Eliza's DLC reveal trailer below:

