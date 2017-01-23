'Battlefield 1' DLC News & Update: DICE Teases They Shall Not Pass Expansion - What We Know So Far

"Battlefield 1" developer DICE announced that the They Shall Not Pass DLC will be released soon. A short teaser was released on the game's official Twitter account and it showed a man in uniform holding a club who is presumed to be a French soldier.

'Battlefield 1' DLC They Shall Not Pass Details

It was revealed that the setting of the They Shall Not Pass DLC will be during the Battle of Verdun in France and that is why the teaser clip showed a French flag. Game Spot adds that the reason why the "Battlefield 1" DLC is engulfed in flames is because of forest fires.

Furthermore, there will be familiar places in "Battlefield 1" that will look different in the upcoming DLC. The outlet adds that there will be a war-torn Samogneux village, a decrepit Fort Vaux as well as "underground fortresses" that will be affected by the war. The They Shall Not Pass is also expected to come with additional weapons and equipment.

'Battlefield 1' DLC They Shall Not Pass Release Date & Price

Ubergizmo reported that DICE will be releasing more information regarding the They Shall Not Pass DLC for "Battlefield 1" next week. The outlet points out that the teaser clip released by DLC seems to be a soldier from an Elite Class and the heavy tank will also be included in the DLC. However, until DICE provides more information, these speculations will remain as they are.

The "Battlefield 1" DLC is expected to be released in March 2017 but there is no official date yet. "Battlefield 1" is currently out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and those who have purchased the Premium Pass of the game which $50 will have earlier access by two weeks to the They Shall Not Pass DLC.

