Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 5:11 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Overwatch' Lunar New Year Skins Are Here! Mei's Slimmer Body Caused By A 'Bug'

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 03:12 AM EST
"Overwatch"

"Overwatch"(Photo : Overwatch/Facebook)

Blizzard has constantly been generous to fans of "Overwatch" as it does not let a holiday pass without showcasing new skins for its team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game. For this month, "Overwatch" players can access the new Year of the Rooster loot boxes for the new Lunar New Year skins.

"Overwatch" Lunar New Year Skins Details

Blizzard's Year of the Rooster event is currently ongoing today and will end on February 13, 2017. According to Mashable, the new Year of the Rooster loot boxes will either contain new spray, icons, character voice lines or new skins.

The "Overwatch" heroes who reportedly have the Lunar New Year skins include Reinhardt, Ana, Roadhog, Junkrat, Tracer, Bastion, Winston, Mercy, D.va, Zenyatta, Symmetra and Mei. Heroes with the new skin are uniquely garbed in a fashion that blends with the Chinese New Year's theme.

"Overwatch" Lunar New Year Skins Mei Controversy

While most fans are happy that some of their favorite "Overwatch" heroes are having new skins, a fair number of Mei fans are outraged that the Lunar New Year skins have made her much slimmer. Mei is known for being a plus-sized woman in the game but the new skins made her form remarkably slimmer.

According to Kotaku, Blizzard has taken note of this and acknowledged that Mei in the new Lunar New Year skin looks slimmer. However, they said that this wasn't intentional as the change was caused by a bug in the recently released skins. An "Overwatch" representative has stated that they have fixed the code but it may take a new patch for it to be implemented and for Mei's full figure to go back to normal in the skin.

Do you believe Blizzard's excuse of Mei's slimmer form in the Lunar New Year skin in "Overwatch" to be the result of a bug? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

Surface Pro 4 Deals: Microsoft Now Offers Tablet at Only $799 - Details Here!

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: How to Get Early Access To Electronic Arts' Upcoming Game

'Battlefield 1' DLC News & Update: DICE Teases They Shall Not Pass Expansion - What We Know So Far

'Last of Us 2' News: Joel Has Less Screen Time As Ellie Becomes Star of Naughty Dog’s Game Sequel [SPOILERS]

'Super Mario Run' News: Android Version Coming March 2017; Here's Why It Took So Long [DETAILS]

TagsOverwatch, Overwatch news, Overwatch lunar new year skins, Overwatch lunar new year, Overwatch Mei, Overwatch Mei lunar new year, blizzard, Overwatch Year of the Rooster, Overwatch updates, Blizzard Overwatch

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Samsung Exynos 7420 chipset SM-T820

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

DeMar DeRozan, the Toronto Raptors' leading scorer, will be sidelined for at least two games after suffering an ankle injury in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics