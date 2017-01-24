Surface Pro 4 Deals: Microsoft Now Offers Tablet at Only $799 - Details Here!

Microsoft has released a cheaper deal for those who would like a Surface Pro 4 of their own. The Surface Pro 4 is being offered at the low price of $799 which is a hundred dollars less than the original. However, the Surface Pro 4 you will be getting will be without a stylus.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Deal Details

The entry price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is $899 but if you're okay without the pen, the tablet PC is yours for only $799. According to Ars Technica, this new deal from Microsoft is apparently the lowest there is. Those who would like to purchase the pen if they ever need to use it in the future may do so and it is priced at $60 which $40 less than when it comes on hand with the Surface Pro 4.

The pricing varies for other countries and it has been noted by recent reports as confusing. For example, the Microsoft Surface Pro without the stylus pen in the UK is priced at £750 while the model with the entry price is around £610. In Australia, the Surface Pen apparently has a bigger value because the Surface Pro 4 with the pack-in pen costs AU$1350, while the model without it has been reduced to AU$900 only.

The outlet adds that the most important accessory for the Surface Pro 4 is the Type Cover keyboards as it can transform it from being a simple tablet into a full-fledged tablet PC. The accessory is priced at the standard $130 and a few dollars more for special and limited editions.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Specs

As for the specifications, the Surface Pro 4 is a touch tablet that is 12.3 inches long with a resolution of 2736x1824p according to CNET. It houses an Intel Skylake Core m3 processor, a 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It ships with the 64-bit edition of the Windows 10 Pro operating system.