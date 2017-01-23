Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 12:35 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Last of Us 2' News: Joel Has Less Screen Time As Ellie Becomes Star of Naughty Dog’s Game Sequel [SPOILERS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 10:28 AM EST
Ellie in "Last of Us 2"

Ellie in "Last of Us 2"(Photo : Naughty Dog/Twitter)

It looks like fans of the original "Last of Us" game from Naughty Dog will look forward to having Ellie as the main star instead of Joel for the game sequel, "Last of Us 2." The trailer of the game seemed to focus more on Ellie and less of Joel which means that players will go be met and witness the older teenager's struggles as they play the game.

"Last of Us 2" Will Be Darker as Ellie Tries to Get Revenge

The "Last of Us 2" game will be set five years after the events of the first game, International Business Times reports. Ellie who was 14 years old then will have turned 19 years in the game and this was confirmed in the trailer as it gives a peek of her in the game. As for Joel, he is understandably much older as it was suggested that he was in his late 40s when the game first started.

The dramatic "Last of Us 2" trailer also showed a darker side of Ellie in her conversation with Joel. A familiar fireflies emblem is littered inside a room where she stays and when Joel spoke to her, Ellie replies with eerie certainty: "I'm gonna find, and I'm gonna kill, every last one of them."

Ellie is Really an LGBT Character, Developer Neil Druckmann Confirms (SPOILERS)

Despite the events at the ending parts of "Last of Us," many people were still confused by Ellie's gender preference. While the world in the first game would lead two teenage girls confused amidst the sadness, carnage and being alone, game developer Neil Druckmann confirms that Ellie is gay, Attack of the Fanboy notes. However, it is not known how Riley is faring or if she is to appear in "Last of Us 2." There is no confirmed release date for the game as of this writing.

Are you excited to play the "Last of Us 2" when it releases soon? Tell us your theories in the comment section below.

SEE ALSO

'Super Mario Run' News: Android Version Coming March 2017; Here's Why It Took So Long [DETAILS]

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Ryan Reynolds Shares Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan Photo; Cable Casting and Wolverine Cameo Rumors

'Logan' Movie Cast & News: Wolverine Sequel Features Weapon X-23 and She's Ruthless [TRAILER]

'Resident Evil 7' News: Get The Season Pass To Get Bonus Footage, Content [DETAILS]

TagsLast of Us 2, Last of Us 2 news, Last of Us 2 release date, Last of Us 2 update, Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, Ellie, Joel, Last of Us 2 Ellie, Last of Us 2 Joel, Last of Us 2 Riley

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Caitlin Snow Iris west

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

After Wednesday night's loss to the Houston Rockets, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Bulls for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-21 record.
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere
NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics