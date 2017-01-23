'Last of Us 2' News: Joel Has Less Screen Time As Ellie Becomes Star of Naughty Dog’s Game Sequel [SPOILERS]

It looks like fans of the original "Last of Us" game from Naughty Dog will look forward to having Ellie as the main star instead of Joel for the game sequel, "Last of Us 2." The trailer of the game seemed to focus more on Ellie and less of Joel which means that players will go be met and witness the older teenager's struggles as they play the game.

"Last of Us 2" Will Be Darker as Ellie Tries to Get Revenge

The "Last of Us 2" game will be set five years after the events of the first game, International Business Times reports. Ellie who was 14 years old then will have turned 19 years in the game and this was confirmed in the trailer as it gives a peek of her in the game. As for Joel, he is understandably much older as it was suggested that he was in his late 40s when the game first started.

The dramatic "Last of Us 2" trailer also showed a darker side of Ellie in her conversation with Joel. A familiar fireflies emblem is littered inside a room where she stays and when Joel spoke to her, Ellie replies with eerie certainty: "I'm gonna find, and I'm gonna kill, every last one of them."

Ellie is Really an LGBT Character, Developer Neil Druckmann Confirms (SPOILERS)

Despite the events at the ending parts of "Last of Us," many people were still confused by Ellie's gender preference. While the world in the first game would lead two teenage girls confused amidst the sadness, carnage and being alone, game developer Neil Druckmann confirms that Ellie is gay, Attack of the Fanboy notes. However, it is not known how Riley is faring or if she is to appear in "Last of Us 2." There is no confirmed release date for the game as of this writing.

