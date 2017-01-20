'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Ryan Reynolds Shares Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan Photo; Cable Casting and Wolverine Cameo Rumors

Ryan Reynolds may be the greatest troll alive or could be giving the biggest hint with regards to the events that will happen in "Deadpool 2." The actor recently shared a photo of him with Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan which seems to have spark rumors regarding the anticipated sequel.

Deadpool and Wolverine To Meet At Last in "Deadpool 2" Movie?

It is no secret that Reynolds is a huge fan of Jackman and of his portrayal of Wolverine, International Business Times reports. In fact, the actor has said in many instances that he would love for Deadpool to share a scene with Wolverine. It did happen sort of in the "Deadpool" movie but many fans are still hopeful that an actual meeting may occur in "Deadpool 2."

Jackman's movie "Logan" which is coming out on March is supposedly his swansong from playing Wolverine onscreen. This dampens the possibility of Reynolds' dream of having Wolverine and Deadpool meet up in "Deadpool 2."



Pierce Brosnan as Cable and Other Cast for "Deadpool 2"

Aside from Jackman, Brosnan was also in the photo and because he was beside two actors known for their Marvel characters, he is rumored to have been cast as Cable in "Deadpool 2." The news was met with mixed reactions with some people averse to the idea and some thinking that Brosnan would make do well with the character.

According to Inverse, Cable is one of the closest friends of Deadpool in the comics. However, rumors are just rumors and there is no official announcement yet from 20th Century Fox regarding their final choice for who should play Cable in "Deadpool 2."

"Deadpool 2" will release somewhere in 2018 and will bring back some of the characters from the original including Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and even Dopinder (Karan Soni).

Are you against Pierce Brosnan playing Cable in "Deadpool 2" movie? Tell us your opinions in the comment section below.