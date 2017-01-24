'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: How to Get Early Access To Electronic Arts' Upcoming Game

Ever since the release of the cinematic trailer for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" last year, the hype has been steadily growing. Electronic Arts' upcoming third-person shooter game will be officially released on March 21 but there are ways for players to play the new game ahead of everyone else.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" Early Access

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Advertisement

It was recently announced that some lucky players will be able to play "Mass Effect: Andromeda" five days before the release or starting March 16. According to Digital Trends, EA Access and Origin Access members can have access to the game but it is limited to only 10 hours.

This means that the trial is only for Xbox One and PC players. All Xbox One players who are signed up on the EA Access program which is exclusive to the console are included as well as Origin Access members on PC. There is no news regarding the demo being available on the PS4 so it is safe to assume that they will have to wait for the official release like everyone else without the passes.

According to Engadget, EA did the same move for their "Dragon Age: Inquisition" game which was released in 2014.

Fortunately, EA Access membership is affordable at around $30 for year's subscription or $5 per month for the monthly subscription. This comes with a ton of perks too as members can access the "Vault" feature where they can play other EA games including "Battlefield 3," "Titanfall" and more.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" News

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is the follow up game of the famed "Mass Effect" trilogy which was released on the PlayStation 3, PC and Xbox 360. The upcoming game is the first from the franchise to launch on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Are you excited to get your hands on the upcoming "Mass Effect: Andromeda" game? Tell us what you think in the comments below.