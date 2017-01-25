Google Voice Update & News: Group Messaging Now Availabe Plus New Features You Should Check Out!

Not a lot of people know about the existence of Google Voice but apparently it has received its newest update in the last severeal years. Google Voice is a service that links a user's phone number to several telephony apps and voicemail services including those for smartphones and computers. Here are the new features they added:

Google Voice for Android, iOS and Web

According to CNET, the Google Voice update is slowly being rolled out on Android and then on to iOS devices. The app has been revamped to accommodate new features that are similar to those found in popular messaging apps.

To start, Google Voice finally allows pictures to be sent through the app. Users are able to send and receive photo messages through the app via MMS and it works with major network operators. It is not known if Google Voice supports GIFs but it cannot support videos at the moment.

Furthermore, Google Voice can now support group messaging just like most messaging apps. Users can add their group of friends in a conversation or be added into an existing one. Those who would like to get convenient and hands-free way of operating the Google Voice, they can click the Legacy Google Voice button to help be better acquainted with the app.

For the Google Voice interface, everything has been redone as it features a new design with buttons tucked in strategic places. There are three major tabs for Messages, Calls and Voicemail to help users organize their messages.

More Google Voice Features Coming

It has been reported that Google will continue enhancing Google Voice. Yahoo reports that there will be more features for the apps in the near feature. This will include users being able to send messages that exceed that 160-character length restriction.

Are you ready to embrace the Google Voice app in your smart devices soon? Tell us what you think in the comments below.