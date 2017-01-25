Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 7:49 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Google Voice Update & News: Group Messaging Now Availabe Plus New Features You Should Check Out!

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 06:11 AM EST
Internet Companies Vie For Market Dominance

Internet Companies Vie For Market Dominance(Photo : Photo illustration by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Not a lot of people know about the existence of Google Voice but apparently it has received its newest update in the last severeal years. Google Voice is a service that links a user's phone number to several telephony apps and voicemail services including those for smartphones and computers. Here are the new features they added:

Google Voice for Android, iOS and Web

According to CNET, the Google Voice update is slowly being rolled out on Android and then on to iOS devices. The app has been revamped to accommodate new features that are similar to those found in popular messaging apps.

To start, Google Voice finally allows pictures to be sent through the app. Users are able to send and receive photo messages through the app via MMS and it works with major network operators. It is not known if Google Voice supports GIFs but it cannot support videos at the moment.

Furthermore, Google Voice can now support group messaging just like most messaging apps. Users can add their group of friends in a conversation or be added into an existing one. Those who would like to get convenient and hands-free way of operating the Google Voice, they can click the Legacy Google Voice button to help be better acquainted with the app.

For the Google Voice interface, everything has been redone as it features a new design with buttons tucked in strategic places. There are three major tabs for Messages, Calls and Voicemail to help users organize their messages.

More Google Voice Features Coming

It has been reported that Google will continue enhancing Google Voice. Yahoo reports that there will be more features for the apps in the near feature. This will include users being able to send messages that exceed that 160-character length restriction.

Are you ready to embrace the Google Voice app in your smart devices soon? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

Surface Pro 4 Deals: Microsoft Now Offers Tablet at Only $799 - Details Here!

South Korea Can Now Play 'Pokemon GO' - Why The Release Took Six Months Too Long

'Tekken 7' PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Game Coming to US; How to Get Vampire Eliza as Exclusive Bonus [DETAILS]

'Overwatch' Lunar New Year Skins Are Here! Mei's Slimmer Body Caused By A 'Bug'

Vines Live Forever On the Internet Because Twitter Has Made Sure Of It

TagsGoogle Voice, Google Voice update, Google Voice features, new Google Voice, Google Voice new features, Google Voice update features, android, iOS, Web, Google Voice Android iOS Web

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Pokemon Newsfeed Pokemon Nest Migration

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

DeMar DeRozan, the Toronto Raptors' leading scorer, will be sidelined for at least two games after suffering an ankle injury in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics