Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Project Scorpio Console Will Support Native 4K, Says Xbox Head Phil Spencer

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 07:25 PM EST
Phil Spencer Confirms Project Scorpio Console Will Indeed Support Native 4K

Phil Spencer Confirms Project Scorpio Console Will Indeed Support Native 4K

Project Scorpio for Xbox is supposed to be the next big things in terms of actual developments for the video gaming console. It's also supposedly one of the primary projects that Microsoft have in mind for their video gaming division, in spite of introducing Xbox for Windows for all desktop users. Irrespective of whatever happens, desktop PCs are still the most preferred mode of playing video games at a resolution of 4K 60FPS.

Project Scorpio has been the tech talk in the majority of all console forums due to its massive hype about rendering videos at a resolution of 4K. This is still debatable due to the fact that Sony's same approach did not work and their console can only playback 4K and pretty much nothing else can achieve 4K in the console.

Apparently, the reports that Project Scorpio would achieve the target is now confirmed by Phil Spencer on his Twitter feed confirming that the news was indeed true and also mentioned that he was confident of achieving the result.

The report from Gamespot also revealed that Microsoft is hopeful of achieving the results for the new console that's upcoming, assuring that all Microsoft titles would run at a native resolution of 4K.

Xbox's marketing head Aaron Greenberg last year spoke about Scorpio offering 'never seen before' graphical fidelity on consoles telling that those who would purchase the hardware would be entitled to witness true 4K resolution.

It was rather amusing when he mentioned that people would spend thousands of dollars to achieve something like that, whereas in reality a well-built PC for the same price of a console, could indeed overthrow the hardware in terms of graphical and thermal performance. To be fair, they're trying to achieve something like that for a living room experience but in no way, everyone in the industry is shelling out thousands of dollars every time they think of an upgrade.


IGN's details about the story also cover the graphical power the Xbox Scorpio would be equipped with, explaining that the new console would have a graphical performance measure of 4.5 times than the current Xbox One from a hardware benchmark test from Digital foundry. The pricing for the Project Scorpio will be published sometime in October this year also hinting that it 'will feel like a premium product'. 

