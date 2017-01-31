Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Still Together As A Couple - Divorce Rumours Debunked Permanently

A-listed Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have always been gleaning the limelight. The loved-up duo was also brought to the spotlight, particularly when their marital woes were discussed. However, Aniston and Theroux are still together and rumors regarding their divorce have been shut down.

Life and Style reported that Aniston and Theroux are heading towards a divorce. Although the rumor was fiercely debunked by Gossip Cop, the story focused Jen and Justin's miserable weekend together.

Advertisement

According to the source, the weekend highlighted was the one following Orlando Bloom's birthday soirée. According to Gossip Cop, the source gathered baseless insight on the couple and established that Justin and Jennifer had their issues during the weekend. Justin was not spotted having fun and claimed that Jennifer had been ruining the weekend for him. The source continued saying that they have hit a "breaking point".

Although Jennifer and Justin's representative has contradicted unsubstantiated interpretations and labelled them as "false" and "ridiculous". The source added that they might be divorced by the end of the year.

The paparazzi went berserk over their divorce rumors. Speculations regarding their separation were rife, which pumped Aniston to share her thoughts on the internet.

She gathered the attention of her followers and expressed her frustration the media outlets have been causing her. The letter was featured on Huffington Post last summer and set a seal to the never-ending dramatic versions of her divorce and pregnancy rumors.

Jennifer does not own a social media account, which is why she put an end nonsensical rumors through a well-established media platform. The blonde beauty made sure that her relationship and pregnancy rumors are well addressed as she starts off "For the record, I am not pregnant".

Regardless of her thoughtful penning, it seems as if the tabloids have not received the clear message. She aims to live an honest yet a simple life, with no rumors swirling around her. However, it appears that she has asked for a lot.

According to Vanity Fair, the source laid her thoughts again, which were spoken by Aniston in a recent interview. The Hollywood prodigy expressed her disappointment and maintained that her honest essay did little to help her achieve support.

She uttered "I had no idea it would get the response that it did; I was thrilled with that. But sadly, people still buy into it".