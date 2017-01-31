Google Pixel 2 Will Come Up With Better Camera, Waterproofing and CPU, Report Suggests

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 04: Members of the media examine Google's Pixel phone during an event to introduce Google hardware products on October 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Google unveils new products including the Google Pixel Phone making a (Photo : Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images))

The rumor is churning in anticipation of the next generation Google Pixel 2 Smartphones. The new report suggests at notable improvements, as well as a "budget" version.

According to TECH TIMES, a few months ago Google has already launched the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. But the next generation dubbed Pixel 2 is already the star of an increasing number of leaks.

The new report suggests about the purported Pixel 2 waterproof design and now more information hit the surface. Google is also "focusing intensely" on the camera and CPU departments.

Advertisement

Google has reported the Pixel 2 is currently in testing with two different processor options from two different manufacturers. Some of these models are tested with Snapdragon 83X chip, while others are tested with Intel chips.

Google has also developed a custom chipset but it is not sure whether this chip would make it to the Pixel 2 or not. The Pixel 2 will reportedly boast camera improvement performance in low-light condition. The camera itself will reportedly "not have a large MP size" but will make up for its other features.

Meanwhile, the waterproofing may suggest good water and dust-resistance certification, and not actually waterproof capabilities. It looks that Google may look for some extra features with that waterproofing.

The reliable sources suggest that the Pixel 2 will reportedly be at least $50 more expensive than the current generation. At the same time, Google is also working on "budget" pixel variant with the lower-end spec and a far more affordable price tag.

Google is also testing a few pixel 2 prototypes internally dubbed "Pixel 2B". This could also launch alongside the standard Pixel 2. The budget variant would be "aimed at different markets" to extend the experience to emerging markets.

However, all the rumors and leaks are in the early stage. The purported Google pixel 2 is in the early stage of development.

