'Dead Rising 4' Latest Updates: Free Trial, New Difficulty Modes Unveiled, Targets More Gamers

Capcom Vancouver has just released a press release regarding the details surrounding "Dead Rising 4". One of its statements talk about its statistics.

The company says that more than 7 billion zombies were killed ever since the game was released on the Xbox One and Windows 10. In comparison to the earth's population, this is more than the number of humans living in the planet.

New Free Trial and Levels

The fun doesn't stop on that, as another 60-minute trial will be out on January 31. What makes it really cool is that this is a free trial. Here, players are allowed to earn their achievements.

They will also be able to continue their saved games even after the trial is done. According to WCCF Tech, the free trial will both have the single player Story Mode as well as the Multiplayer gaming mode. Surely, gamers would be hooked up into the game even more.

There will also be a new update that will be out on January 30. The update is all about two new added difficulty modes. "Street Fighter" will also have five new outfits in the update.

Game Targets Bigger Gaming Market

This will make the game more challenging, perfect for pro and non-pro gamers alike. According to Worth Playing, 'Dead Rising 4' will be out in the German market on January 31 and will be available in the Microsoft Store.

This is a big achievement for the game developers as previous games were not accepted in Germany due to its strict compliance to its policies. "Dead Rising 4" is expected to be out on Steam soon. While its PlayStation 4 variant is still scheduled in the Holidays.

Surely, "Dead Rising 4" will be a game that will uplift the franchise's name. With a host of new changes that is made for the improvement of the game, "Dead Rising 4" will surely be one of the most popular games throughout the world.