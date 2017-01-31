Report: Bag-Like Sea Creatures Was Oldest Known Human Ancestor, Scientist Confirms

LOS ANGELES - JULY 7: The skeleton of a man has its hand on the shoulder of his separated muscles at the 'Body Worlds: The Anatomical Exhibition of Real Humans Bodies' show at the California Science Center on July 7, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Since(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images))

Scientists have finally identified earliest known prehistoric ancestor of the human. This looks like a microscopic bag-like sea creature, which lived about 540 million years ago.

According to UPI, the new microfossils analysis recovered from limestone deposit from China have allowed scientists to replicate the appearance of Saccorhytus, one of the first primitive deuterostomes.

The research was conducted by the team of international academics. The scientists, from the University of Cambridge and the University of Xian in China, have carried out the study from the support and help from other colleagues and institutions in China and Germany.

Advertisement

The scientists have believed that it is the most primitive example of so-called "deuterostomes"- a broad biological category that encompasses a number of sub-groups, including the vertebrates.

CNN has reported, Deuterostomes, part of the phylum Cnidaria, split from protostome prior to the Cambrian explosion 540 million years ago. The scientist has reported that the deuterostomes lineage is credited with spawning a variety of sub-groups, including vertebrates.

The study has published in the journal Nature. The study has discovered the huge range of species that ultimately lead to the evolutionary path of humans.

According to the scientist, Saccorhytus was about a millimeter in size and probably and probably lived between grains and sand on the seabed.

The University of Cambridge professor, Conway Morris reported the new ancestor may represent the primitive beginning of a very diverse range of species. But in naked eyes, the fossils look like tiny black grains, but under the microscope the details are Jaw-dropping.

However, the finding is also providing evidence in support of a theory explaining the long-standing mismatch between fossil evidence of prehistoric life. The record of the biomolecular data is also known as the "molecular Clock".

Meanwhile, the scientist of the research Morris said that" Saccorhytus belongs to the same branch of the tree of life as humans so could be seen as one of our early human ancestors"

