Ragnarok Mobile Latest Updates: Best Tips To Easily Change Jobs

Ragnarok Online had proven itself to be one of the most loved games by players all over the world. Even though the game was released many years back, it still is impossible to find someone who doesn't know the game. But now, things have changed for the better. Ragnarok is now available to play in mobile devices.

However, there are a bit of changes in the newer mobile version. One change is about the job shift from Novice to 1st job class. The very first thing that one needs to do is to reach the level 10 of the Novice Job. This will enable the player to easily change classes.

Easily Change through Jobs

The player may either be a thief, acolyte, swordsman, archer, or even a mage. Once you reach Novice Job level 10, the Knight NPC will then take over and trigger the job change quest. While this is happening, one needs to remember that accepting any quests before the change has been done should not push through.

What you need to focus on doing is entering the castle. Once you have entered in it, you will then automatically be approached by the Grand NPC. You then can choose the class that you want to become. If you want to change class, you can do it by just first talking to the Grand NPC.

The Step-by-Step Process

According to iTech Post, the only downside to this is that you can't change jobs once you're done choosing one. You will then be sent back to the castle when you're through beating the monsters.

According to Mobile & Apps, when you're done doing these, it is now then the time to talk to your NPC about the job change that you want to push through. What happens next is that you'll be sent back on the hallways. Go near the NPC and choose your destiny.

If you follow this guide, then you'll surely find the game more enjoyable and fun.