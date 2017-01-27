'Call Of Duty' News: Double XP Events Coming For Both 'Infinite Warfare' and 'Modern Warfare Remastered'

Activision has recently announced Double XP events for both "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" and "Modern Warfare Remastered." As announced on their official Twitter account, "Infinite Warfare's" event will begin today, January 27 at 10 A.M. PT and will run for an entire week, ending on Friday, February 3, at the same time.

XP event for both Call of Duty Games

According to GameSpot, this is going to be a Double XP event intended for both regular XP and weapon XP. On the other hand, "Modern Warfare Remastered's" Double XP event will start tomorrow at the same 10 AM PT time, but it will only be running for one weekend, ending Monday, January 30, at 10 AM PT, and will only be intended for regular XP.

Advertisement

The said Double XP events come just days before Infinite Warfare releases its first expansion, "Sabotage," which comes out on January 31 for PlayStation 4. The expansion includes some new multiplayer maps and Zombies content that would be featuring film director Kevin Smith. You can read more about "Sabotage" on the Infinite Warfare official website.

In other Call of Duty news, the FPS franchise was the top-selling console game series of 2016, despite the recently released "Infinite Warfare" selling fewer copies during its official launch than its predecessor, "Black Ops III."

About Infinite Warfare

According to PCAdvisor, "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" has been out for two months now, taking the venerable FPS franchise into space, along with the welcoming bonus of "Modern Warfare Remastered." Interested players who want to know more about the entire franchise itself can read several Infinite Warfare reviews online.

You can also find all of the latest news and rumors about the game's DLC, the best deals we can find, a host of trailers and screenshots on Call of Duty's official website.