Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 9:12 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Kick History: The Air Jordan XIII Was The Very First Computer Designed Nike Sneaker

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 08:20 PM EST
Kick History: The Air Jordan XIII Was The Very First Computer Designed Nike Shoe

Kick History: The Air Jordan XIII Was The Very First Computer Designed Nike Shoe(Photo : Nightwing2303/YouTube)

People who managed to purchase a pair of Air Jordan sneakers during the 1990s have are huge chance that they were wearing a Tinker Hatfield creation. In a recent historic discussion about the Air Jordan XIII on the pop culture website The Undefeated, it has been revealed that the Air Jordan XIII was the very first Nike sneaker that Tinker Hatfield designed on a computer.

How the Air Jordan was born

In 1996, Hatfield used a computer to design the Air Jordan XIII for the same common reason that anyone uses a computer during that period - he was tired of using his own hand. Hatfield sketched numerous drafts before taking to Mark Smith from Nike's graphics department to bring his thoughts into digital life.

Hatfield used Macintosh

According to Yahoo! Sports, Hatfield claimed that a lot of the refinements were done on a Macintosh machine, which was a secret that was previously only known by the people at Apple. "It's very likely that it's the first shoe in our entire business that was designed on a computer, using Illustrator and Photoshop," Hatfield said.

The very first Air Jordan designed on a computer was also the lightest one at that point and featured a 3D hologram. At that point, it was one of the more technologically impressive Air Jordan sneakers.

How the Air Jordan XIII made history

Though it was the first computer-designed Air Jordans, the Air Jordan XIII made history in other ways. When it was officially released in 1997, it was also the very first sneaker under the newly created Jordan Brand subsidiary of Nike, which was also the very first time that Nike ever gave a sports player his very own clothing brand.

The Future of Kicks

Hatfield now is currently Nike's vice president of creative concepts, as well as the mastermind behind Nike's latest technological breakthrough, The Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 self-lacing sneakers. According to SneakersNews, he originally designed the alleged self-lacing sneakers that were inspired by the 1988 film, "Back To The Future."

He and a team of Nike designers worked on developing the Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 between 2005-2016, a feat that Hatfield keeps close to his heart.

SEE ALSO

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

Can People Still Trust Samsung Despite All What's Happened?

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

Apple News: iOS 10.2.1 Finally Out; Update Focuses On Fixing Bugs, Patching Security Holes, And Paving The Way For iOS 10.3

TagsNike, Air Jordan, Air Jordan XIII

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

whisper ot a scream trailer dead or alive

Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test

Jamaican Sprinter Bolt will have to lose Olympic Gold medal. Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter retrospectively tested positive for a banned substance
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade
NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics