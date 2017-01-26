Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 03:36 AM EST
According to league sources, The New York Knicks tried to make negotiations with the Cleveland Cavaliers about a potential Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Love swap. But Cleveland quickly rejected the offer, which confirms that Anthony, who has both a no-trade clause and a trade kicker built into his contract, is not going to Cleveland and probably not even anywhere else for that matter.

Knicks proposed Anthony-Love trade

According to ESPN.com, the Knicks have approached the Cavaliers on Wednesday to discuss their interest in swapping their all-star forward Carmelo Anthony for the Cavs All-star big man Kevin Love. But they were told that Cleveland is not interested in such an exchange.

Cavs not ready to trade Love

Although James and Anthony are incredibly close and have both previously expressed interests in playing together, sources say that Cleveland is not yet prepared to surrender Love after the role that he played in helping the Cavaliers win their first ever championship in franchise history last June.

The Anthony-to-Cleveland rumor

On January 12, Knicks President Phil Jackson's friend Charley Rosen wrote a column not only arguing that Anthony is no longer relevant in New York but also stating that the star forward would not entertain trades to any team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony was pretty much upset about the story, then went on to meet with Jackson and cleared things out that he intended to stay with the Knicks. Since then, he has stated that he would have to consider waiving his no-trade clause if management is looking at a different direction.

Then on Wednesday, he said that he thinks LeBron James would want to play with him, while reports have confirmed that Cleveland has no interest in trading for him.

Why the Cavs said no

According to CBSSports, many analysts think that the trade is not realistic since New York is asking for a reliable all-star big in Love in exchange for a declining former all-star in Anthony, which is also one of the main reasons why the Cavs declined.

NBA, new york knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers

