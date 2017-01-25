Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 04:53 AM EST
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan will face at least two games on the sidelines and will not have any physical activity during that period. This is after the Raptors' guard sprained his right ankle while the team was playing against the Phoenix Suns, where they lost 115-103 after having a rough fourth quarter, his team confirmed Tuesday before they went up against the San Antonio Spurs at home.

DeRozan injures ankle

According to Yahoo! Sports, DeMar DeRozan, Toronto's leading scorer this season with 27.9 points per game, was injured in the loss to the Phoenix Suns when he accidentally stepped on another player's foot when attempting a jump shot late in the fourth quarter when the score was all tied up at 97. He attempted to play through the injury but it then suffered a reaction on Monday.

DeRozan optimistic that he will return early

"When it rains, it pours sometimes," said DeRozan in a recent interview, who is currently averaging 27.9 points per game for the Raptors this season. "Once you get through that hard part of it, it will always come out to be worth the while.

That's how I always look at it. How I look at things and how I approach when I suffer injuries like this. I think of myself as a very optimistic type of guy and that's how I look at everything."

According to Yahoo! News, DeRozan was the 9th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, where he was picked by the Toronto Raptors and has been playing with the team ever since. He is also a 3-time NBA All-Star during his career and will receive his fourth appearance as a starter for the East alongside Kyrie Irving.

DeRozan's Injury came at the wrong time

DeRozan's injury comes with a hefty price, as the Raptors are still struggling to snap out a skid of three straight losses. The team will face Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs later this day at the Air Canada Centre, where they lost for the fourth straight game, 108-106.

 

 

TagsNBA, Toronto Raptors, DeMar DeRozan

