Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 5:07 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 01:54 AM EST
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'(Photo : Youtube/#Civil Disturbia)

Scientists found the root of the vertebrate family tree by identifying the earliest ancestor of modern species including the humans. This prehistoric "Bag like Sea" creature lived for about 540 million years ago.

This microscopic fossil was found in China. The study was carried out by the international scientists from China, Germany, and the UK. Scientists named it as “Saccorhytus”, the most primitive example of “deuterostome”. It was known as the common ancestor of a vast range of species including vertebrates. Scientists published their latest discoveries in the journal of Nature.

Saccorhytus was about one millimeter in size and the grains of sand at the seabed was its main habitat. According to the report by BBC News, researchers didn’t find any anus in this primitive species that clearly denotes, it has only one orifice which they used for food consumption and to eject metabolic bi-products.

Professor Morris from the University of Cambridge said in a statement,”To the naked eye, the fossils we studied look like tiny black grains, but under the microscope, the level of detail was jaw dropping”. He also added that early deuterostome may represent the prehistoric beginnings of a very distinct variety of species, including Homo Sapiens sp.

Discovered Deuterostomes were almost 510 to 520 million years old, later it was diversified into several species. Not only vertebrates, even Starfishes and sea urchins were also originated from this specimen. At the first phase of the experiment, researchers faced some difficulties because the successors are uncommon by look, size, and nature.

Morris explained that the body of this species was symmetrical, that means if their body was cut in half then the right half will just be the mirrored version of the left half or vice versa. Later this symmetrical characteristic was inherited by many invertebrates and vertebrates, including humans.

They also have some extraordinary features in their body which can be visible in their modern descendants. The study suggests that their body was covered with a thin and flexible skin and muscles. They didn’t have any legs, they used to move around by wriggling their muscles. One of the most interesting things about their body was its large mouth which they used for swallowing food and eject their body wastes.

 

SEE ALSO

Earth And Moon Are Genetically Tied, They Have Isotopic Similarities

Artificial Intelligence Can Diagnose Skin Cancer Just Like A Trained Doctor

Genetically Modified Cyborg Dragonflies were Equipped With Special Gadgets To perform Guided Pollination

Land Runoff Could Increase The Toxic Level Of Mercury, Alarming Condition For Ocean Life

5 Healthy Ways To Stay Away From Heart Disease

Tagshuman, sea, Ancestor, vertebrate

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea

Human's oldest ancestor found was older than the age of the Jurassic period. Scientists from China, Germany and United Kingdom found 540 million years old fossil that was used to be the ancestor of modern vertebrates, including humans.
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

â€˜One Pieceâ€™ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics