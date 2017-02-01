Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

‘Grand Theft Auto 6' Release Date, News and Update: Title to be Released in 2018-2020; Game Features, Details Here!

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017
GTA 5 Online: Import Export DLC secret vehicles list now available

GTA 5 Online: Import Export DLC secret vehicles list now available

"Grand Theft Auto 6" is one of the biggest video game arenas that players have been waiting for. The fans have been waiting for the sixth installment of the game, some rumors and reports have been spreading regarding that could possibly in store for the upcoming release of the sequel.

According to WWG, fans have been demanding to feature a strong female character in "Grand Theft Auto 6" sequel, someone who is not a merely accessory to the male protagonist, but also a player in the game. Some significant rumor that "GTA 6" will introduce more cities and location in the game and introducing the new and better professions, like President of the America. They will also give more expansive on the game universe that leads to better missions for players.

With that being said, the most wanted features for "Grand Theft Auto 6" from GTA lovers; a female Protagonist, "GTA 6" will be upgraded with VR Box (Virtual Reality), the game will take place in a retro look of 1970, the players can customize the Main character with stylish clothes, and more mission with more vehicles, Tech Radar has cited.

Other than that, rumor has it that "Grand Theft Auto 6" will be placed in Vice City, Houston or Texas. Although some gamer believes that the game will be in America city, probably in New York City or Miami. But the Rockstar is planning to take the entire US map in the "GTA 6" it will include the big cities and much more.

The rumors about "Grand Theft Auto" 6 release date in June are proven to be fake. This is because there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games and the website is telling about it every month just to stay in Google and get traffic. If the news is true, it's already posted on the websites.

