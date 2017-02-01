Iranian-Backed Rebels Mistakenly Attack Saudi Vessel Instead Of American Ship

The Iranian suicide boats that attacked a Saudi frigate off the coast of Yemen may have been implied for an American warship. The said incident was being referred to happened in the southern Red Sea and was executed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels that kill two sailors and injuring three. As indicated by audio recording, a voice portraying the attacks said 'Death to America, Death to Israel, Death to the Jews.'

Fox News stated that U.S. defense analysts believe that those behind the attacks are either thought the bomber was striking an American warship or this was a 'dress rehearsal' just like the attack on the U.S.S. Cole by al Qaeda terrorists in 2000, slaughtering 17 American soldiers and injuring 39 others. Furthermore, the attack happened close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, where the U.S. Navy Force warships were attacked in October. An American destroyer shot down those approaching missiles - the first successful engagement in battle utilizing an American SM-2 missile.

However, an announcement from the state news office SPA from the Saudi-led coalition revealed that a Saudi frigate on patrol west of Hodeidah port went under attack from the three suicide boat inclusion with the Houthi volunteer armies. One of the three vessels crashed into the back of the Saudi boat, which brought the blast and fire that killed two crew members. The attack came only 10 days into the Donald Trump's presidency, as DailyMail reported.

This most recent incident came a day after President Trump talked by phone with the Saudi King to tackle about setting up a safe zone for refugees in Syria and Yemen. Senior U.S. defense authorities said that they are worried by this most recent incident, yet are assured that American warships were equipped to defend themselves. Since 2015, the United States has supported the Saudi's crusade against the rebels in Yemen under the past administration of President Barack Obama.