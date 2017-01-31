Sony Xperia XA (2017) Will be Launched on MWC Trade Show in Barcelona Despite a Leaked Video on YouTube

Loyal fans of Sony who have been sitting tight for the Japanese company to drop more insights about its forthcoming smartphones are now in luck for this week. On Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Sony is expected to declare around five new smartphones next month, and one of those new smartphones has quite shown up in the video form over on YouTube. Because of YouTuber TechLoverHD, the Xperia XA gave a decent impression to buyers regardless of its mid-range status a year ago.

Android Headlines reported that the Xperia XA (2017) does not seem to have gotten a noteworthy improve in terms of design. It still has a fairly expansive bezel, particularly on the top and base of the device. The model that TechLoverHD got has the model code of G3121. It is not clear if Sonny is appearing the device with this code. The leak does not say anything about the specs and features of the mobile phone, however, the video title guarantees the next Xperia XA (2017) is wearing a 23-megapixel back camera.

The video shows off that it is running on Android 7.0 Nougat, with the January fifth, 2017 security patch as well. YAHOO TECH implies that this prototype is a current one, or maybe the old prototype with an updated programming. When the first Xperia XA was propelled, it is accompanied with Android OS v6.0.1 Marshmallow, that means it will not be surprising if the successor will run the most recent OS that is accessible at present. The device appears gives off an impression of its matte shading on the back and sides, something that was seen with the Xperia XZ and other Xperia X series devices that the company propelled a year ago.

Sony is expected to reveal its five new devices at Mobile World Congress this year, which the company has officially declared their press conference for MWC that will happen on the first day of the show. The company will probably just show off smartphones and tablets, seeing as they flaunted the majority of their different products at CES 2017 prior this month in Las Vegas. Since MWC is adapted more towards mobile, it bodes well for them to release around five smartphones at the show, which is what they did a year ago as well.