NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations

People around the league have been noticing just how frustrated LeBron James is. His frustrations have been tossed around quite uncommonly.

He has expressed his frustrations with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks President Phil Jackson, and even a years-old bad blood with TNT analyst Charles Barkley have come pouring out into the open. With all that said, it is pretty much out of character for LeBron James to be speaking so aggressively on the record.

Reason for LeBron's Frustrations

Advertisement

Why? "Unintended consequences." That's what NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during last year's frigid All-Star Weekend in Toronto, assessing the changes that are coming to the NBA with the huge injection of some new television money.

According to ABCNews, The league's collective bargaining agreement couldn't bear it, and scar tissue remaining from the 2011 lockout made the players' association uninterested in bailing out the document. But truly the bottom line of it all is, Kevin Durant is now on the Golden State Warriors.

Durant joining the Warriors is a league and maybe history-changing consequence, wherein the cap spike has allowed a 73-win team that already features three All-Stars to add yet another elite player. After the huge hit on the Oklahoma City Thunder after Durant's departure, perhaps no one else was more affected than LeBron James and the Cavs.

LeBron James' real obstacle

According to BreakingLatestNews, James has enjoyed a very successful 2016 NBA campaign where the world witnessed him and his Cleveland Cavaliers do the inevitable, by beating a 73-win Warriors team that was heavily favored to win the chip, and ultimately silenced the doubters by climbing back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA Championship.

Now, though, the smoke has cleared. LeBron James is now sober about just how challenging his mission is for this season. The Warriors have just become scarier than they already were.

Their firepower is incredible. They've only gotten stronger as the season has gone on, and with James and the Cavs currently struggling, it's pretty clear that Durant and the Warriors will, again, be James' ultimate obstacle towards accomplishing another a back-to-back title win.