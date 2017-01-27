NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

The discussion for the selections for February 19's 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans has been focusing largely on the new voting rules and the snub of Russell Westbrook as a west starter when it was announced last week.

Today, the league has officially announced the 14 reserves who will round up the Eastern and Western conference All-Star Rosters and will be the feature on Thursday night on TNT. The final list of All-Stars looked pretty much deserving of their selection.

Westbrook selected for 7th All-Star Appearance

According to Yahoo! Sports, the biggest news will be Westbrook joining the previously named starters Stephen Curry and James Harden in the Western Conference backcourt. The OKC Thunder superstar and triple-double machine had tied Curry under the new voting rules but missed out on a potential starting nod due to the fan vote tiebreaker.

He was no doubt a no-brainer inclusion and will be attempting to win his third All-Star Game MVP.

Other All-Star reserves

The other big news on the West squad was the selection of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green, who will be joining teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. This makes the Golden State Warriors the eighth team in league history to have four All-Stars, and the first since the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.

In addition to that, Golden State's Steve Kerr will also be present in New Orleans as the West's head coach.

According to WN, the West team also includes Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward. Jordan and Hayward are first-time All-Stars.

While the West roster is filled with bigs, the East roster, on the other hand, is filled with point guards. Boston Celtics dynamo Isaiah Thomas, Washington Wizards combo guard John Wall, Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker, and Toronto Raptors floor General Kyle Lowry will join starter Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's still not clear how the East coach will be managing this small lineup, but All-Star lineups rarely matter anyway.