NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise

The NBA is always looking for potential talents. Every NBA team is always scouting not just within the US but also abroad.

Recently, a particular Euro sensation has been making some noise on the current NBA draft stock watch. Europe has always been a great place to look for some potentially good players, and this time, the NBA is all eyes on this region.

Get to know some of these potential NBA talents from the country and in Europe, courtesy of Yahoo! Sports:

Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

Point guard/shooting guard/small forward

6-8, International

Age: 17

Although not yet old enough to be eligible for the NBA draft until 2018, several NBA personnel have been making the trek to Madrid just to watch one of the biggest phenoms to emerge in European basketball in quite some time.

Luka Doncic showed just how far ahead of his age group he is this week by scoring 17 points in 19 minutes on just six field-goal attempts in a Euroleague win against Milan. It was a huge question when Real Madrid paid a significant buyout in 2012 to secure the rights of the then-12-year-old Doncic from his Slovenian team, but it apparently knew what it was doing.

Josh Jackson, Kansas

Small forward

6-foot-8, freshman

Age: 19

NBA GMs all headed to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday to watch a game between two of the most talented teams in college basketball. Despite Kentucky starting five McDonald's All-Americans, it was Josh Jackson, the Jayhawks' lone McDonald's All-American, who stole the show in the 79-73 Jayhawks victory with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

The NBA has their eyes on this prospect

John Collins, Wake Forest

Power forward/center

6-10, sophomore

Age: 19

The ACC is definitely the most loaded conference in college basketball, with seven teams in the latest AP Top 25 and nine prospects ranked in the first round of the DraftExpress mock draft.

According to BleacherReport, despite the conference loaded with numerous big-name upperclassmen and McDonald's All-Americans, the most prolific scorer (averaging 28 points per 40 minutes) and most productive player (34.3 PER) is the unheralded 19-year-old big man.