'Criminal Minds Season 12 Episode 11' Spoilers: Jane Lynch To Play Spencer's Ailing Mother In The Next Spencer-centric Chapter

The American crime drama series "Criminal Minds" Season 12 is dropping jaws as the future episodes focus on a returned character. Diana Reid played by Jane Lynch, who is an Alzheimer struck mother of the BAU agent Dr. Spencer Reid (Mathew Gary Gubler) is gearing up to reprise her role.

But according to the showrunner Erica Messer, the CBS based marvel "Criminal Minds" has been successful in broadcasting twelve seasons. According to Erica, things are about to get even more nail-biting rendering plenty of surprises up its sleeves.

Advertisement

As the back half of the series' is near, Messer established "It feels like we've earned the right to tell some serialized stories, so we're running with that, telling a really big arc that will last all of the back 9 [episodes] of Season 12", reports Yahoo. This is not the first time Lynch will be kicking off her acting series in "Criminal Minds". As for now, her appearance is bound to be acknowledged in "Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 11 according to Latin Post, slated to air this Wednesday, titled as Spencer.

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 11 is co-written by Messer and cast member Kristen Vangsness. The latter has clarified that her association with penning down the storyline is supposed to change the course for those who have left the series. The killing of Gideon followed by Shemar Moore's exit as Derek was a tough catch, but nevertheless, the audience moved on.

Messer maintained that Episode 13 will inculcate a special journey for Reid as well as for the team that was least envisioned before. The show runner has also hinted that Lost alum Harold Perinneau will be an essential character of the development caused within the series' principal theme.

Playing as Calvin Shaw, a former FBI agent subjected to confinement for killing one of the informants. The team will be put under a predicament to decide whether Shaw is a friend or a foe.

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 11 is slated to on February 15 on CBS.