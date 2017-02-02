â€˜The Batmanâ€™ Movie News and Update: Directors Who Can Fill In Ben Affleckâ€™s Shoes In The Upcoming Film

Fans were disappointed to hear that Ben Affleck will no longer direct "The Batman" movie. However, relief came in the form that the actor will remain as a producer and lead star of the project.

According to Variety, Affleck and Warner Bros. thinks that this is the best decision to make the film possible. They are now in search for a suitable director who can collaborate in this massive project.

Fans are speculating who can step up and fill in the role of a director. According to Forbes, Matt Reeves, Gavin O'Connor, Denis Villeneuve, Matt Ross, and George Miller are some good choices to consider.

Matt Ross's Captain Fantastic recently bagged an Oscar nomination for Viggo Mortensen. On the other hand, Matt Reeves is famous for his Cloverfield and the Planet of the Apes series. They are definitely the frontrunners right now.

Gavin O'Connor of 'Warrior' fame, Denis Villeneuve of 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049', and George Miller of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' are also some heavy names and cannot be ruled out easily.

Affleck released a statement stating how much directing and acting is putting him in pressure. He assured that he is still very passionate about the stand alone batman movie.

"Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," Affleck said in the statement. "I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

It's sad to see the continuing directing problem DC seems to face in recent times. "The Flash" has already lost two directors and now has to start everything from the zero, "Wonder Woman" also suffered the loss of its first director, and now "The Batman" is having major trouble in the same area.