Ben Affleck Reconfirms Batman Movie Will Happen And Tells People To Give Him A Break, He Is Working

Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Jason Merritt)

A Batman standalone movie starred and directed by Ben Affleck is what the fans have been demanding for quite some time. But there has been contradicting news from Affleck himself about the movie's fate.

However, it seems like Affleck has finally put rest to all the speculations and stated that he is working towards it and the movie will come out in due time.

According to EW, the "Live by Night" actor was recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the movie when the question about the Batman standalone movie was raised. And the actor c decided to set the record straight.

Advertisement

Affleck confirmed that he is going to direct the next Batman. However, he also expressed how frustrated it is for him when people constantly ask him only about the Batman movie and ignore any of his other works.

The actor said that his recent movie "Live By Night" took him a year and a half to complete and he has worked very hard for it, but sadly no one seems to be interested in it. "No one was like, 'WHERE'S 'LIVE BY NIGHT?' But with Batman I keep getting the, "WHERE'S THE F**KING BATMAN?" I'm like, "Whoa, I'm working! Give me a second!" Affleck said during the Jimmy Kimmel interview.

Only few days ago, Affleck told The Guardian during an interview that he is not sure about the Batman movie. He stated then that the script was not ready yet and the movie is just an idea. If the script doesn't come together according to his liking then he will not do it.

As per E! News, during the Jimmy Kimmel show, Ben Affleck also shared some secrets about his brother Casey Affleck who recently won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his role in "Manchester by the Sea".

Ben admitted that his brother was scared of butterflies when he was young. Casey Affleck used to touch himself while watching Vicki the robot from the TV series Small Wonders. Moreover, he did not brush his teeth from age 10 to 14 and once asked Ben if Back to the Future is a true story.