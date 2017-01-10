Ben Affleck Is 'Superman' In Bed, Says 'Live By Night' Co-star Sienna Miller; Batman Standalone Movie Will Happen, Affleck Confirmed

Ben Affleck is a funny guy and the actor just couldn't stop making his "Live by Night" co star Sienna Miller laugh while they were filming a sex scene.

Affleck plays the role of gangster Joe Coughlin in the recently released crime drama based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. He is also the director and co-producer of the movie.

Sienna Miller who plays the role of mistress of a gangster Emma Gould stated that filming of the intimate scenes were very unusual experience for them. The actress stated that Ben is like a brother to her and by the time they were nine hours into the scenes, Miller had tears in her eyes from laughing.

Advertisement

Miller told E! that during their shooting, Affleck told the Director of Photography to keep rolling the camera while they perform the same scene for few times, just to have options open without cutting.

This led to Miller having laugh attacks because performing sex scenes without cut repeatedly was the funniest thing. "And then I was like, 'I don't know what you're trying to tell people, Ben, about your sexual prowess-your abilities."

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck told E! that during the scenes when he just kept going on with the sex scene shoot without taking breaks or cut, Miller started laughing. When Ben jokingly stated that laughter is not the expression he is looking for right now, Miller was like, "How long can you go? You're Superman!"

As per Variety, Ben Affleck also shared his views on the recent jab from Donald Trump when he called legendary actress Meryl Streep "overrated". Affleck stated on the Jimmy Kimmel show that if there is one truth that all will agree on is Meryl Streep is definitely not overrated but a great actress.

During the same interview, Affleck also stated that he is working on a standalone Batman movie. Now the fans can definitely calm down.