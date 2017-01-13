The Batman News: Five Actors Perfect For The Role Of Criminal Alias Red Hood; Jensen Ackles, Kit Harrinton And More

The Batman standalone flick by Ben Affleck is definitely one of the most anticipated movies. Even if actor-director Ben Affleck is being hesitant about it but the actor assured he is working on the movie.

According to Movie Pilot, these five actors should get considered for the role of criminal mastermind organization/ individual in the new Batman movie.

Jensen Ackles

"Supernatural" famed actor Jensen Ackles is definitely the obvious choice. Not only because he is fan favorite but also he has prior experience of providing voice to the character of Red Hood in "Batman: Under the Red Hood"

Kit Harington

An off the beat choice yes, but many will agree that Kit Harington is an amazing actor. He has the right age and physique to undertake the role and venture his potential towards anti hero/ villain genre.

Aaron Paul

Paul received his share of booming fame from hit TV series "Breaking Bad". The actor has a special talent to play dark complicated character, then why not Red Hood.

Hayden Christensen

Hayden's portrayal of a dark Anakin in the Star Wars movies is a great example of how adept he is to play a dark role like Red Hood.

Tyler Hoechlin

The "Teen Wolf" star is another great option to play the negative role. A talented actor with an amazing fit body, Hoechlin can be considered as either Robin or Red Hood.

According to USA Today, Ben is very tensed about the script and stated that he will not do the movie if the script is not up to his expectations. Moreover, as a director he has also taken the responsibility to perfect the batsuit, which is quite cumbersome and difficult for an actor to work on in.

Although previously Ben Affleck did confirm, quite agitatedly one might say, that he is working on the movie and would like if people just give him a break and stop asking, the actor came clean that he is feeling pressurized about the film.

Even when or if the script will be ready, a mega project like Batman standalone movie is quite overwhelming to undertake, especially when fans expectations are so huge.