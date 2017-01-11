Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Justice League' News: The Movie Will Not Follow The Usual Somber And Dark Tone Of DCEU Movies

The DC Extended Universe may not have received the acclamation it has hoped from its movie. While, their movies did make money in the box office, but the audience and critics reaction to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad has not been too positive.

This time, DCEU simple cannot afford to take another movie which has been negative criticized. Maybe that's why the director and script writer are making the necessary adjustments to improve reception of "Justice League" and following DCEU movies.

While talking to Collider, Aquaman screenwriter Will Beall states that "Justice League" will be "much more fun" and "much poppier" than its somber predecessors. This has made the fans wonder is DCEU finally following the footsteps of MCU and their style-theme of a ensemble superhero movie.

"I think Justice League again is, what you're going to see - I hope I'm not going to get in trouble for saying this - but it's much more fun, much poppier, than ... I haven't seen Wonder Woman yet, but Batman vs Superman was a little more somber." Collider quoted Beall saying. "But Justice League is a lot more fun. And I think that feels to me like the direction those movies are heading now."

Beall further added that not only "Justice League" but the Aquaman will also be a really fun movie. He said that Director James Wan knows exactly what he wants from the movie. Not only the he visual graphics of the movie will be mind blowing but also the plot is really enriching.

Meanwhile, fans are really excited to find out that Ben Affleck will direct a Batman standalone, contradicting his previous statement. While on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Ben Affleck confirmed that he is currently working on the movie.

However Affleck stated that he has become pretty frustrated because anyone ever meets him only ask questions about the Batman movie and simply ignore the actor's other projects. This is very hurtful to him.

 

 

